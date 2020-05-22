Daniel William Wojcikiewicz
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel William Wojcikiewicz Born on March 1, 1942 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Dan died peacefully at his home on Hilton Head Island on May 19, 2020. Dan was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and grandfather who was deeply loved by his family and friends. Known for his warm smile and kind eyes, he was always willing to offer a helping hand to help a neighbor in need and gave generously of his time and strengths. Dan was a devout Catholic and found great comfort in his faith. A lover of history, he was ever searching for treasures, finding the beauty and value in things that others saw as expendable. He was a rugged man with a love of the outdoors, and passed along that love during Weebles Weekends and summer vacations. His grandchildren got the very best of him; he was a patient and loving Pap, teaching them the fine arts of fishing, clamming, shark-tooth hunting, and metal detecting. His love of animals was legendary from feeding hummingbirds and squirrels, to rescuing one of his beloved dogs from an alligator. He enjoyed beach walks with his wife and dogs, playing cards and games with family and friends, and in retirement he developed a love of tennis, playing in Spring Lake and USTA leagues. He loved to garden and to dance and to sing. He had a life-long struggle with mental illness, and his wife was a constant and devoted companion continually helping him to rediscover the blessings in his life. His best friends were his sons, and despite never having even a single sea leg, he loved nothing more than to be on the water with them. His boys were his greatest pride and joy. His family is profoundly saddened by his loss, but happy that he is at peace. Dan is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marguerite ("Peggy"); his two sons Eric Wojcikiewicz (Jamie) of Hilton Head SC and Mark Wojcikiewicz (Jocelyn) of Pittsburgh, PA; sister Wanda Hughes (Rich) of Pittsburgh, PA; and grandchildren Ian Wojcikiewicz (Mary), Ali Wojcikiewicz, Marisa Wojcikiewicz, Jared Wojcikiewicz, Keira Wojcikiewicz, Erica Wojcikiewicz, and Nolan Wojcikiewicz. The Island Funeral Home of Hilton Head Island is assisting the family with a private service. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made in Dan's name to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry (https://hospicecarelc.org/donate). Islandfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Island Funeral Home & Crematory
4 Cardinal Road
Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
(843) 681-4400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved