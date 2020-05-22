Daniel William Wojcikiewicz Born on March 1, 1942 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Dan died peacefully at his home on Hilton Head Island on May 19, 2020. Dan was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and grandfather who was deeply loved by his family and friends. Known for his warm smile and kind eyes, he was always willing to offer a helping hand to help a neighbor in need and gave generously of his time and strengths. Dan was a devout Catholic and found great comfort in his faith. A lover of history, he was ever searching for treasures, finding the beauty and value in things that others saw as expendable. He was a rugged man with a love of the outdoors, and passed along that love during Weebles Weekends and summer vacations. His grandchildren got the very best of him; he was a patient and loving Pap, teaching them the fine arts of fishing, clamming, shark-tooth hunting, and metal detecting. His love of animals was legendary from feeding hummingbirds and squirrels, to rescuing one of his beloved dogs from an alligator. He enjoyed beach walks with his wife and dogs, playing cards and games with family and friends, and in retirement he developed a love of tennis, playing in Spring Lake and USTA leagues. He loved to garden and to dance and to sing. He had a life-long struggle with mental illness, and his wife was a constant and devoted companion continually helping him to rediscover the blessings in his life. His best friends were his sons, and despite never having even a single sea leg, he loved nothing more than to be on the water with them. His boys were his greatest pride and joy. His family is profoundly saddened by his loss, but happy that he is at peace. Dan is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marguerite ("Peggy"); his two sons Eric Wojcikiewicz (Jamie) of Hilton Head SC and Mark Wojcikiewicz (Jocelyn) of Pittsburgh, PA; sister Wanda Hughes (Rich) of Pittsburgh, PA; and grandchildren Ian Wojcikiewicz (Mary), Ali Wojcikiewicz, Marisa Wojcikiewicz, Jared Wojcikiewicz, Keira Wojcikiewicz, Erica Wojcikiewicz, and Nolan Wojcikiewicz. The Island Funeral Home of Hilton Head Island is assisting the family with a private service. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made in Dan's name to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry (https://hospicecarelc.org/donate). Islandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Island Packet on May 22, 2020.