1/1
David Allemang
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Allemang
August 18, 1935 - November 10, 2020
Beaufort, South Carolina - David E. Allemang, 85 of St. Helena Island, SC, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Services will be held at a later date.
David was born on August 18, 1935 in Lodi, OH, the son of Ellsworth and Mary (Grim) Allemang. He later married Mary Thomas on October 15, 1955 in Lodi, OH. He worked as a Greyhound bus driver for 25 years and then as a long distance truck driver for another 15 years before he retired to pursue his passions of fishing and birdwatching.
David was preceded in death by his Sister, Mary Ferguson. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary, two sons, Randy Allemang (Debbie) from Plano, TX and Mark Allemang from Atlanta, GA, and two daughters, Wendy Barrow Rachal (Charles) from North Augusta, SC and Trudy Unsworth (Doug) from St. Helena Island, SC. He is also survived by his sister Elizabeth Gilson, from Huron, OH.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to The Audubon Society, as David was a lover of all things feathered.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME
611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY
Beaufort, SC 29906-9070
(843) 524-7144
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved