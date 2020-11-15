David Allemang

August 18, 1935 - November 10, 2020

Beaufort, South Carolina - David E. Allemang, 85 of St. Helena Island, SC, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Services will be held at a later date.

David was born on August 18, 1935 in Lodi, OH, the son of Ellsworth and Mary (Grim) Allemang. He later married Mary Thomas on October 15, 1955 in Lodi, OH. He worked as a Greyhound bus driver for 25 years and then as a long distance truck driver for another 15 years before he retired to pursue his passions of fishing and birdwatching.

David was preceded in death by his Sister, Mary Ferguson. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary, two sons, Randy Allemang (Debbie) from Plano, TX and Mark Allemang from Atlanta, GA, and two daughters, Wendy Barrow Rachal (Charles) from North Augusta, SC and Trudy Unsworth (Doug) from St. Helena Island, SC. He is also survived by his sister Elizabeth Gilson, from Huron, OH.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to The Audubon Society, as David was a lover of all things feathered.

Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.





Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 15, 2020.