David A. Hughes (Age 72) David Arnold Hughes of Distant Island entered eternal rest, Monday, September 23 in North Bethesda, MD, following a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Laura. David moved to South Carolina after a successful career as a mechanical engineer that included positions at Con Edison and Union Carbide. He retired from PepsiCo in 2005; he was director of facilities at Pepsi's worldwide headquarters in Harrison, NY. Throughout his career, Dave received numerous architectural awards. He especially was known for his commitment to the environment, helping to design efficient waste water treatment plants and facilities built to preserve trees and natural surroundings. Upon relocating to S.C., Dave worked as Manager for Capital Improvement Implementation with the Beaufort County Government Engineering Division, until his second retirement. Dave served in the United States Army as a helicopter crew chief. He was awarded the Purple Heart for his service in Viet Nam. Dave graduated from Iona College in New Rochelle, NY. In addition to his wife, Dave is survived by aunts, Ruby Woods Carter (Dolphus) and Swanson Woods; foster sisters, Yvette G. Freeman and Antoinette Gutliffe; step-daughter, Shirley Clarke; three granddaughters, six great grandchildren, godsons Daniel and Thomas Montoya; and a host of cousins and devoted friends. Memorial services are planned for October 19, 2019, St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, Olney, MD. In lieu of flowers, Dave's family requests donations in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research, . Interment will be at Arlington Cemetery on a date to be announced later. Arrangements coordinated by Snowden Funeral home, Rockville, MD https://www.snowdencares.com/.
Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 17, 2019