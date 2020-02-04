Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Eugene Perry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Eugene Perry David Eugene Perry, 71, passed away surrounded by family at his home in Beaufort, SC on February 1, 2020. He was born in Elizabeth City, NC. Upon graduating high school, he joined the Army and served in Germany and Vietnam before his honorable discharge two years later. He then spent the rest of his career in computer technology and the automotive industry. He is survived by his wife Sheila as well as his daughters, Silene Bateman (Matt Sears) and Alexis Olson (Bill) and his grandchildren, Shayne Perry Jr. (fiancé Shannon) and Bo and Scarlett Olson. He is also survived by his siblings Patsy Creef (Ranson), Peggy Spruill, Marie Marrone, Melinda Spruill (James) and Ronnie Willets (Rose) as well as cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Rose Willets and James Perry, and children Shannon, Christopher and Shayne Perry. He enjoyed spending his free time with friends and family and doing carpentry, but his true passion was the water where he could fish with his friends, be on his boat or playing in the ocean with his grandchildren. His love for people was reflected in his many friendships. Services will be private. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.

