David Michael Hensley, age 50, died October 29, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Jack and Lillian Hensley, as well as his wife Dani Hensley. He is survived by his children, Cristin Casper and Amanda Casper; granddaughters Delilah Casper and Malia Hinchey; sister Debi Youngdahl (Todd); niece Jordan Youngdahl; and nephew Trey Youngdahl. A graduate of Beaufort High School, David served many years in the medical field assisting patients and their families with medical equipment and needs. Through his work, he became a familiar face to many in the community. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. November 24 at the Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 12 Lupo Dr, Beaufort.
Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 23, 2019