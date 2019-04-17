Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David J. Smith. View Sign

David J. Smith David J. Smith passed away peacefully with his family by his side on April 14th 2019. He was born in Bretforton, England on January 7th, 1944 to the late Edgar and Winifred Smith who were Market Gardeners. He is survived by his wife of 51 happy years, Patricia Smith; daughters Joanne Newcomb and her husband Letcher, Kerrie Bradford and her husband James, and Helen Atkins and her husband Cole; grandchildren David and Caroline Newcomb, Olivia and Harper Atkins, and Jamie, Dorsey and Alex Bradford; his siblings Jim Smith, Tony Smith and his wife Anthea, and Elizabeth Zdanko; nieces and nephews Robert Smith and his wife Amy, Linda Howells and her husband Micky, Lee Smith and his wife Victoria, Faye Galling and her husband Chris, Natasha Gittus and her husband Graham, and Genia Garrity and her husband Will. Growing up in England, he enjoyed rowing, rugby and wrecking motor bikes. He moved with his wife and family to Lynchburg, VA in 1976 and to Hilton Head in 2004. A brilliant business man, Dave started a scrap metal recycling business which led to a long, successful and varied career. Always the life and soul of the party, never missing a Monday night Rollcall with friends, he will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Family and friends are invited to a Remembrance gathering at Wexford Plantation Clubhouse at 2.00 p.m. on Friday April 19th, 2019. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Wexford Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 4100, Hilton Head Island, SC 29938. Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

4 Cardinal Road

Hilton Head Island , SC 29926

