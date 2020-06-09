David Lee Jenney Colonel David Lee Jenney, USAF, Retired, 79 of Beaufort, SC, and husband of Mary Ellen Jenney, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. COL Jenney was born on January 14, 1941 in Lebanon, NH the son of Roscoe and Irene (Gaudette) Jenney. He is predeceased by his parents, his brother (Robert Gaudette), his sister (Germaine Schmanska), and his father and mother-in-law (Joseph and Ruth Packor). COL Jenney grew up in Enfield, NH and graduated from the University of New Hampshire where he met his wife of 56 years, Mary Ellen Packor. COL Jenney went on to obtain his Masters at Golden Gate University. He served 28 years in the United States Air Force. His first major assignment was with Air Training Command and subsequently Strategic Air Command, Joint Chiefs of Staff, Nuclear Operations Planning at NATO (Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe) and Air Systems Command. His career culminated in numerous awards including the Defense Superior Service Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross, Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with one silver oak leaf cluster, Air Force Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal with one bronze service star, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with device, and Republic of Vietnam Medal. Upon retirement, COL Jenney opened a framing shop in Virginia. He divided his time between managing his successful business, enjoying his grandchildren, and serving as a baseball umpire in the Northern Virginia Umpire's Association. He also had a great appreciation for nature and volunteered his time to serve as a docent at the National Botanical Gardens in Washington, DC. His greatest passion, outside of his family, was baseball. His proudest sports achievement was leading his Enfield Owls high school baseball team in winning the 1959 state championship. As starting pitcher, his performance in this series resulted in him being scouted by the Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers. Throughout his life he was a devoted fan of the Boston Red Sox along with all the other New England teams. He was an avid tennis player and enjoyed Bocce, crew, running and ping pong. His athleticism and appreciation of sport was instrumental in helping him maintain his strength in his later years. He passed along his love of sport by coaching various teams, including his daughters' softball teams and other recreation teams throughout his life. COL Jenney will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife; his daughters Lisa Mykleby (Mark) and Pamela Jenney-Irvine; his grandchildren Keaton Mykleby, Harper and Alice Irvine and his beloved corgi, Winston. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation (michaeljfox.org). Arrangements are pending at this time. Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.
Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 9, 2020.