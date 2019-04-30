Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Lewis Milbrandt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Lewis Milbrandt On April 23, 2019 David Lewis Milbrandt passed away at home at the age of 82 surrounded by his family. David was born December 5, 1936 in Rochester, MN, youngest son of the late Emma Schwager Milbrandt and Arthur Edward Milbrandt and brother of the late Tenold Paul Milbrandt. He grew up in Winona, MN and attended Drake University and University of Minnesota Law School. David began his lifelong career in the retail industry in Minneapolis, MN as a buyer for the Dayton Company. He moved to Washington D.C. in 1971 where he became VP and General Merchandise Manager of Garfinckel's. There he met the love of his life, Marjorie Roberts Milbrandt and they married on August 20, 1976. They raised two daughters, Amy and Jane, and one son, D.R. The family moved to Hilton Head Island in 1987 where he was part of the team that opened Belk at the Shelter Cove Mall. Loved ones that will miss David until they meet again are wife Marjorie, children Amy Milbrandt Manucy, David Roberts Milbrandt and Jane Milbrandt MacNeille, and grandchildren Ellie Manucy, Emma Manucy, Lexie Milbrandt, Andrew Milbrandt, Tori Milbrandt and Isla MacNeille. David will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband, father and "Popsie," and a faithful servant of God. A celebration of life will be held Friday, May 10 at 2 o'clock p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church at 3001 Meeting Street. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in David's name to All Saints Episcopal Church and Hospice Care of the Lowcountry. Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

David Lewis Milbrandt On April 23, 2019 David Lewis Milbrandt passed away at home at the age of 82 surrounded by his family. David was born December 5, 1936 in Rochester, MN, youngest son of the late Emma Schwager Milbrandt and Arthur Edward Milbrandt and brother of the late Tenold Paul Milbrandt. He grew up in Winona, MN and attended Drake University and University of Minnesota Law School. David began his lifelong career in the retail industry in Minneapolis, MN as a buyer for the Dayton Company. He moved to Washington D.C. in 1971 where he became VP and General Merchandise Manager of Garfinckel's. There he met the love of his life, Marjorie Roberts Milbrandt and they married on August 20, 1976. They raised two daughters, Amy and Jane, and one son, D.R. The family moved to Hilton Head Island in 1987 where he was part of the team that opened Belk at the Shelter Cove Mall. Loved ones that will miss David until they meet again are wife Marjorie, children Amy Milbrandt Manucy, David Roberts Milbrandt and Jane Milbrandt MacNeille, and grandchildren Ellie Manucy, Emma Manucy, Lexie Milbrandt, Andrew Milbrandt, Tori Milbrandt and Isla MacNeille. David will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband, father and "Popsie," and a faithful servant of God. A celebration of life will be held Friday, May 10 at 2 o'clock p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church at 3001 Meeting Street. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in David's name to All Saints Episcopal Church and Hospice Care of the Lowcountry. Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. islandfuneralhome.com Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close