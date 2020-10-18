David Paxton
Hilton Head Island , South Carolina - Mr. David Lawrence Paxton (Dave) of Hilton Head Island passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the age of 66.
The son of Lindell and Lulubelle Paxton was born on November 4, 1953 in Niles, MI. As a teenager, he moved from Illinois to Orlando, FL where he graduated high school. Dave played for Georgia Tech on a football scholarship and then graduated from University of Central Florida with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Dave moved to Hilton Head Island around 1981 and with determination and hard work started as a general contractor. Dave was a self-made entrepreneur, and his business successes grew from home building to developing residential and commercial real estate projects all around Beaufort County. He received prestigious certification by the National Institute of Engineering Technologies, the pre-eminent qualification for designing fire sprinkler systems. With his expertise, he started and ran DLP Fire Protection Group, LLC, a commercial fire protection engineering firm. His company designs and installs fire protection systems for commercial and multifamily developments throughout the southeast.
As an avid golfer and sports enthusiast, Dave was a welcomed participant in golf tournaments across the US, winning many competitions, including the Annual Reilley's Tournament. As an accomplished pilot, Dave loved to fly and did so often. He will be deeply missed by his many friends, who remember him singularly unique in his complex personality including generosity, intelligence, amicability, humility and friendliness. He lit up the room with his constant smile and he could make anyone feel welcome and special. He was the life of the party and always the best dressed.
Dave was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Dennis (Thelma), John (Rhoda) and survived by his sister Theresa and many business and social friends, most notably his partner Carolyn Rider and personal executive Bahar Azad. Dave was a member of Central Church on Hilton Head Island for decades and in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory be made to Central Church, 975 William Hilton Parkway, HHI, SC 29928. There will be a memorial service at Central Church on HHI at 2:00 p.m. on November 1, 2020, followed by a Celebration of Dave's life at The Crazy Crab North location. Islandfuneralhome.com
