David R. Alexander, Sr.

July 29, 1939 - October 26, 2020

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina - David Ross Alexander Sr., a resident of Hilton Head, SC for 29 years, passed away on Monday October 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones and family.

He was born July 29, 1939 to the late "Bill" and Mary Jane Alexander of Sewickley, PA. He was an only child. After attending college, David was a Military Policeman with the Army Reserves. From 1965 until his retirement in 1991, he enjoyed a successful career with Stouffers Foods headquartered in Solon, Ohio. There, David was the Director of Marketing of the frozen foods division.

David was an avid boater including time spent as a mate on the Daufuskie Ferry. In his spare time, he enjoyed wood working in his workshop at home where he built many items for family and friends.

Mr. Alexander is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Peggy Alexander, his three children; Jennifer Ann French of Bluffton, SC, Megan Ellen Castle of McKinney, TX and David Ross Alexander Jr of Ridgeland, SC as well as his son in law Skip French and daughter in law Rena Alexander. David and Peggy have six cherished grandchildren; Dylan, Carson and Luke French, Paul and Daniel Castle and Emma Jo Alexander.

In lieu of services and flowers, David's family requests donations to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, PO Box 61420 Staten Island, NY 10306





