David R. Rose David R. Rose of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 22nd 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Louise, his children - David Jr. (Laura), Jim (Linda) and Greg (Carrie) - and adored grandchildren Brendan, Andrew, Devin, Annabel, Sophia and Charlotte. He was preceded in death by his father James, his mother Charlotte and his brother James, Jr. He was born in Indianapolis, IN on May 2nd, 1939 and received degrees from Wabash College (B.A.), Northwestern University (M.B.A.) and was a CPA. In his professional life, he was the Director of Finance and Administration in the Chicago office of Arthur Young & Company and later was the Executive Director at the law firm of Gardner, Carton & Douglas. Dave and Louise retired from Northbrook, IL to Hilton Head, SC in 2000. During their retirement, they traveled extensively around the world and celebrated major milestones and holidays with their extended family all over the US. He volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, served on the Board of Directors and was Treasurer for Memory Matters, was on the finance committee of the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry, and was treasurer of his investment club. He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hilton Head. Dave was a lifelong tennis player and loved the camaraderie of the Men's Tennis League at Sea Pines Country Club. He was a loving husband, a devoted father, and an adoring grandfather. His love of family & togetherness, sense of humor (often corny), intelligence, integrity, and passionate commitment to the community will be greatly missed. Services will be private, and he will be interred in Northbrook, IL at a later date. Memorial donations may be sent to Memory Matters (mymemorymatters.org/donate
), or by mail at PO Box 22330, Hilton Head SC 29925-2330. www.Keithfuneral.com
