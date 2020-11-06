1/
David Sherman
1946 - 2020
{ "" }
David Sherman
July 12, 1946 - October 27, 2020
Reading, Pennsylvania -
David C. Sherman, 74, of Reading, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, October 27th, at his residence.
David was born in Reading, on July 12, 1946, a son of Doris (Heffner) Sherman, of Reading and the late Curtis Sherman.
He was the companion of Sandra J. Walters, for 35 years.
David graduated from Schuylkill Valley High School, he was a sheet metal worker for Local #19; he also was, owner/operator of Sam's Goose House and DCS Construction.
David enjoyed playing poker, he was perfectionist as a master carpenter and was a friend you could depend on. David was a member of Lucky Star A.A., 14th Ward Republican Club and Northmont Assoc.
David is survived by
a daughter, Janelle Sherman, of Hilton Head, South Carolina;
a son, Brant Sherman, of Wyomissing;
David is also survived by
two brothers, Timothy Sherman and Terry Shober.
He is also survived by 2 grandchildren: Tia Sherman and Katelynn Sherman.
A graveside service was held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, in Annville, PA Monday, November 2nd, at 9:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon PA 17042.
The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Graveside service
09:30 AM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
12 entries
November 5, 2020
November 2, 2020
Our condolences go out to family and friends. We loved David. David was a greaat guy to be around. May he RIP. I'm sure he will truly be missed.
Buz and Rose Wentzel
Friend
October 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. My brother Jimmy and I love you Sandy Never forget Dave he was one of a kind RIP.
Marilyn Schlageter
Friend
October 30, 2020
Thoughts and Prayers to Sandy, Davie's Brothers, his Children and especially his Grandchildren. I got the opportunity of meeting him because I worked for him many moons ago. Davie was one of a kind. I can hear him saying in my mind one for the gimper. FLY HIGH DAVIE..... REST IN PEACE SEE U AGAIN 1 DAY WE GOTTA LOT OF CATCHING UP TO DO.
Emmy
Coworker
October 30, 2020
Ohh Sandy I wanted to call so badly to check up on his status. I didn't cause I was afraid since he hasn't called or you for his usual~~ and when I finally got the nerve to call ~~ OMG! I feel terrible and so bad for you. I knew what was happening and then the paper confirmed it. If you need to talk~~ Please DON'T HESITATE to call me. He shared a lot with me and Loved you SOO much. Davey will be missed by SO Many! He even told my young Daughter when she enlisted (he knew I was so mad about it) He said to her as he was walking out the door ' Hey kid that's the best decision you will ever make in your life! You will be fine and so will your mother!' Sent with much Love Gina
Gina Pingitore
Friend
October 30, 2020
October 29, 2020
Janelle, you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers as you mourn the loss of your father. With Our Deepest Sympathy, Cathy and Tom Beaver
CATHY BEAVER
Friend
October 29, 2020
THANK YOU FOR SERVING!!
A.J. US Army Retired
October 29, 2020
RIP DAVIE! You will be missed by many!
Diane Wann
Friend
October 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will love you and miss you always.
Diane Wann
Friend
October 28, 2020
It saddens me to hear this. Dave was our landlord many many years ago. He was a terrific guy and always treated us kindly. Rest in peace Dave
Ron and margaret
