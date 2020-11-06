David Sherman

July 12, 1946 - October 27, 2020

Reading, Pennsylvania -

David C. Sherman, 74, of Reading, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, October 27th, at his residence.

David was born in Reading, on July 12, 1946, a son of Doris (Heffner) Sherman, of Reading and the late Curtis Sherman.

He was the companion of Sandra J. Walters, for 35 years.

David graduated from Schuylkill Valley High School, he was a sheet metal worker for Local #19; he also was, owner/operator of Sam's Goose House and DCS Construction.

David enjoyed playing poker, he was perfectionist as a master carpenter and was a friend you could depend on. David was a member of Lucky Star A.A., 14th Ward Republican Club and Northmont Assoc.

David is survived by

a daughter, Janelle Sherman, of Hilton Head, South Carolina;

a son, Brant Sherman, of Wyomissing;

David is also survived by

two brothers, Timothy Sherman and Terry Shober.

He is also survived by 2 grandchildren: Tia Sherman and Katelynn Sherman.

A graveside service was held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, in Annville, PA Monday, November 2nd, at 9:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon PA 17042.

The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the arrangements.





