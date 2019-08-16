Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Venrick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David E. Venrick David E. Venrick passed away peacefully in his home in the early morning hours of August 10, 2019. David was born in Clark County, OH on June 20, 1941. He was predeceased by his father, Layton Scott Venrick, his mother, Ina P. Hartman, brothers Donald E. Venrick, Marion P. Venrick and sister, Betty J. Burr. David is survived by his children Kristine V. (Tracy) Blocker, R. Scott (Heather) Venrick, Connie V. (Gary) Pratt and Shannon M. Venrick as well as his grandchildren C. Trey Blocker, L. Walker Venrick, Jacqueline Venrick, Jaidyn Nelson, Abbey and Mallory Pratt, sisters Mary Lou (Bill) Blain, Rebecca (Paul) Smith and many nieces and nephews. David loved the outdoors and spent many years farming his land as well as working at International Harvester in Springfield, OH, until he retired and moved to Hilton Head Island, SC in 1999 to fulfill his dream of living by the water. David never met a stranger, to know him was to love him and all of his crazy stories. The thing he loved most in the world was being "PaPa" to his grandchildren. Please join the family in a Celebration of Life at the Hilton Head Harbour RV Resort and Marina owner's lounge at 43 Jenkins Rd, Hilton Head Island on Sunday, August 18, 2019 @ 10:00AM. Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

