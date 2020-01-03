Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dawn C. Cornelius. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dawn C Cornelius Dawn C Cornelius, 88, of Bluffton, SC, wife of William Cornelius, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer Disease. Mrs. Cornelius was born December 30, 1930 in Binghamton, NY to the late Sherman L. Craft and Clata Crounce Craft. She worked in her home, caring for her family while also being very active in her community. While her children were young, she enjoyed serving as the Cub Scout Den Mother for their local troop. Mrs. Cornelius was an active member of the Methodist Women Group at Church of the Palms of Bluffton and of the Unity Circle of First United Methodist Church in Chenango Bridge, NY for many years. She and her husband enjoyed traveling the US, completing two cross-country trips and visiting 47 of the 50 states. She also enjoyed working in ceramics, becoming a member of the Ceramics Club of Sun City upon moving to Bluffton. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Cornelius is survived by her sons, David W. Cornelius of Sherman Oaks, CA and Scott E. Cornelius of North Miami, FL; grandchildren, Mackenzie Cornelius (Allistar McKinnel) of Portland, OR, Andrew Cornelius (fiancée, Emily) of Denver, CO, and Christopher Cornelius (Tommi) of Birmingham, AL; and one great-granddaughter, Valerie Cornelius of Birmingham, AL. A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Church of the Palms, 1425 Okatie Hwy, Okatie with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the (

Dawn C Cornelius Dawn C Cornelius, 88, of Bluffton, SC, wife of William Cornelius, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer Disease. Mrs. Cornelius was born December 30, 1930 in Binghamton, NY to the late Sherman L. Craft and Clata Crounce Craft. She worked in her home, caring for her family while also being very active in her community. While her children were young, she enjoyed serving as the Cub Scout Den Mother for their local troop. Mrs. Cornelius was an active member of the Methodist Women Group at Church of the Palms of Bluffton and of the Unity Circle of First United Methodist Church in Chenango Bridge, NY for many years. She and her husband enjoyed traveling the US, completing two cross-country trips and visiting 47 of the 50 states. She also enjoyed working in ceramics, becoming a member of the Ceramics Club of Sun City upon moving to Bluffton. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Cornelius is survived by her sons, David W. Cornelius of Sherman Oaks, CA and Scott E. Cornelius of North Miami, FL; grandchildren, Mackenzie Cornelius (Allistar McKinnel) of Portland, OR, Andrew Cornelius (fiancée, Emily) of Denver, CO, and Christopher Cornelius (Tommi) of Birmingham, AL; and one great-granddaughter, Valerie Cornelius of Birmingham, AL. A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Church of the Palms, 1425 Okatie Hwy, Okatie with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ( https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/ ) or Church of the Palms Memorial Fund ( https://www.palmsumc.org/donate Published in The Island Packet on Jan. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.