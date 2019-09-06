Dawn Lindell Doty Dawn Lindell Doty, age 72, resident of Charlotte, NC and former resident of Hilton Head Island, passed away August 27, 2019. She and her husband, Tom, retired to Sea Pines, where they lived part-time from 1996-2007 and permanently from 2008 until 2016 in their home in which Dawn graciously welcomed all and they hosted friends often. They also spent a great deal of time at Sea Pines Country Club with friends. In 2016, they moved to Charlotte, NC to live near their children and grandchildren whom they love and cherish more than anything on earth. Dawn is survived by her loving husband, Tom, her son Ken, daughter Beth, daughter-in-law Meredith, son-in-law Adam, four grandchildren, Axel & Jenson (10), Nathan (6), Caitlin (3), and her two sisters, Diana Mooney and Barbara Cipullo. A celebration of Dawn's life will take place in Charlotte on Friday, September 27th, 2019. 4:00p - 5:00p: Memorial Service @ Covenant Presbyterian Church 5:30p - 7:30p: Reception @ Myers Park Country Club For full obituary and service information, please go to: www.hankinsandwhittington.com
Published in The Island Packet on Sept. 6, 2019