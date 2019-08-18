Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dean A. Yannucci. View Sign Service Information Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors 7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah , GA 31406 (912)-352-7200 Send Flowers Obituary

Dean A. Yannucci Dean A. Yannucci, 76, formally of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah on August 12, 2019 following a two and a half year illness. Prior to relocating recently to Savannah, Dean and his wife Mary Lou lived on Hilton Head Island for 15 years. Dean was born June 27, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio. He was the son of late Emma (Danyi) and Dean M. Yannucci. On May 20, 1972 he married Mary Louise Sotak, his loving wife of 47 years. In addition to Mary Lou, Dean is survived by his daughter Dr. Jennifer Yannucci and her husband Michael Cournoyer of Savannah, GA and his daughter Jacquie Reiley, her husband Michael Reiley and granddaughters, Emma and Tess Reiley of Cypress, TX. Dean was raised in Niles, OH and received a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Youngstown State University, where he was an instructor from 1968-1971. He earned a Master of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Akron and earned his Executive MBA from Cornell University. Dean began his career with Westinghouse Corporation where he rose to become manager of the power transformer division. While working for Westinghouse corporation he coauthored five patents for electrical windings of transformers. He was Engineering Manager for Asea Brown Baveri T & D Company from 1981-1989. He was President and CEO of Wicor America's Incorporated from 1994 until his retirement in 2005. Dean then served as Chairman of the Board of Directors until 2011. He also served on the Board of New England Wire Technologies Corporation in Lisbon, NH and was a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers. Dean served on the Board of Directors for Wexford Homeowners Association on Hilton Head Island and was also a member of St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church. Dean will be fondly remembered by family, friends and coworkers as incredibly intelligent and hardworking, yet humble, kind and always engaging. He was an inspiration to all who knew him. A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 AM on August 24, 2019 at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church on Hilton Head Island. In lieu of flowers, Dean would have liked you to either contribute to or invest your money in your retirement. Please sign our online guestbook at

Dean A. Yannucci Dean A. Yannucci, 76, formally of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah on August 12, 2019 following a two and a half year illness. Prior to relocating recently to Savannah, Dean and his wife Mary Lou lived on Hilton Head Island for 15 years. Dean was born June 27, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio. He was the son of late Emma (Danyi) and Dean M. Yannucci. On May 20, 1972 he married Mary Louise Sotak, his loving wife of 47 years. In addition to Mary Lou, Dean is survived by his daughter Dr. Jennifer Yannucci and her husband Michael Cournoyer of Savannah, GA and his daughter Jacquie Reiley, her husband Michael Reiley and granddaughters, Emma and Tess Reiley of Cypress, TX. Dean was raised in Niles, OH and received a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Youngstown State University, where he was an instructor from 1968-1971. He earned a Master of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Akron and earned his Executive MBA from Cornell University. Dean began his career with Westinghouse Corporation where he rose to become manager of the power transformer division. While working for Westinghouse corporation he coauthored five patents for electrical windings of transformers. He was Engineering Manager for Asea Brown Baveri T & D Company from 1981-1989. He was President and CEO of Wicor America's Incorporated from 1994 until his retirement in 2005. Dean then served as Chairman of the Board of Directors until 2011. He also served on the Board of New England Wire Technologies Corporation in Lisbon, NH and was a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers. Dean served on the Board of Directors for Wexford Homeowners Association on Hilton Head Island and was also a member of St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church. Dean will be fondly remembered by family, friends and coworkers as incredibly intelligent and hardworking, yet humble, kind and always engaging. He was an inspiration to all who knew him. A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 AM on August 24, 2019 at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church on Hilton Head Island. In lieu of flowers, Dean would have liked you to either contribute to or invest your money in your retirement. Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, Savannah, GA 912-352-7200. Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations