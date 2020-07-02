Deborah Davidian Smith passed peacefully June 26, 2020 surrounded by her family at home in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina where she lived for 30 years. Cherished mother of Marina and Kyla Smith and survived by father of the girls Terrance (Wendy) Smith and sister Diane (Larry) Dunn. Preceded in death by sister Donna (Chip) Briere and her parents Martin and Evelyn Davidian. Deborah was born and raised in Old Saybrook, Connecticut and earned her Bachelor of Art degree from Paier Art School in Hamden, Connecticut. After college she moved to Hilton Head and worked in food and beverage and later in the grocery business. She enjoyed painting, her plants and reading books but what made her most happy was having brunch and dinner with her daughters and attending Kyla's dance performances. There will be a celebration of her life at a future date when everyone can be together again.



