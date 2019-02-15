Deborah Knight Grant Deborah Knight Grant entered into eternal rest on February 12, 2019 following a prolonged illness. She was 68 years old. Deborah was born in Charleston, SC to the late Thomas Amair Knight and Maree Lois Hill Knight. She is survived by her children, Heather Anmaree Marchand and Jaime Grant Escobar, her Mother Maree Lois Hill Knight, and her grandchildren Amber Leigh Brown, Wyatt Wayne Marchand, Lila Blake Escobar, and great grandson Jacob Carmine Edwards, brothers Thomas G. Knight, Kenneth A Knight, and Michael W. Knight, and 4 nephews. Deborah was a graduate of The College of Charleston. She taught school in Charleston and Hilton Head, SC as well as Savannah, GA. Deborah's final resting place will be Live Oak Memorial Gardens in Charleston, SC. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made in Deborah's name to the at
Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 15, 2019