Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Knudson Thomas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Deborah "Debby" Knudson Thomas Deborah "Debby" Knudson Thomas passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 4, 2020 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. She was 72. Debby was born on November 5, 1947, in New London, Connecticut, the daughter of the late Ann and I.H. "Knute" Knudson of Beaufort, South Carolina. Throughout her life, Debby was a strong and independent woman. Debby started her career as a flight attendant for United Airlines where she eventually met her husband, Ernie. A few years after their daughter, Lauren, was born, Debby retired from the airlines to be a full-time mother. When Debby's older sister Kristen was in critical condition following a car accident, Debby also devoted time to helping raise her two young nephews. Among many other things, she taught the kids to waterski, do backflips in the pool, and play backgammon. Most of all, she instilled a love of nature and animals in Lauren and taught her the importance of being a strong independent woman. As Lauren grew older, Debby renewed her love of horses. She and her husband, Ernie, laid down roots in Spring Grove, Illinois and established "Waypoint Ten," a five-acre boarding farm for retired racehorses and broodmares. At the farm, Debby was truly in her element. She ran the farm with a passion, waking up every morning at 5am to feed the horses and clean the stalls. The family's loyal dogs and barn cats gave her great company on those early and often cold mornings. She loved running the horse farm; it was one of the most enjoyable times in her life. In 1997, Debby and Ernie moved to Harbor Island, South Carolina to be closer to Debby's parents and enjoy the warmer climate. Her love of animals continued in the south. Over the years, she enjoyed Harbor Island with her dogs, cats, and a truly rude and unruly parrot. She loved the island life. She took long walks on the beach with her furry family, volunteered as a member of the beach "turtle patrol," and spent time with her parents. Debby is survived by her husband Ernie; daughter Lauren (husband Adam Kohn); grandchildren Avery and Benjamin Kohn; sisters Kristen Knudson and Kathryn Knudson (husband Scott Hobby); her aunt Mitzi Gillespie (son Chip); and nephews James Wyatt and Joe Wyatt (wife Lupe and children Kathryn and Reece). She is also survived by Bear (German Shepherd), Blake (cockatiel) and Harley (cat). Bear and Blake have found excellent homes with family members, and Harley is being fostered through a rescue in Atlanta called FurKids. Debby will remain in our hearts and will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers, we encourage contributions in memory of Deborah K Thomas to FurKids at FurKids.org . Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close