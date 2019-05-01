Deborah L. Barr Deborah L. Barr, 55, wife of Carl D. Barr, of Beaufort, SC, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5-7pm at Anderson Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00am at Beaufort National Cemetery. Deborah was born on October 3, 1963 in Philadelphia, PA. She is the daughter of Fred and Ann Canfield. She was a member of the Lady's Auxillary AMVETS Post 70, Lady's Auxillary VFW Post 8760, and order of the Moose Lodge 1855. She worked for the Solicitor's Office and was a victim's advocate. She enjoyed playing pool and cooking for charitable causes. Surviving in addition to her husband, Carl; are one son, Chris Musscci; two brothers, Ricky and Randy Canfield; two granddaughters. He was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Shannon Owens, a grandson, Jacob Robert Owens and a brother, Teddy Bocash. In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to AMVETS Post# 70, 1831 Ribaut Road, Port Royal, SC 29935. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

