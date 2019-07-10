Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis A. "Denny" Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis "Denny" A. Jones Dennis "Denny" A. Jones, age 71, of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019. He was born on May 16, 1948 in Glens Falls, NY. Denny grew up in Glens Falls and after graduating from St. Mary's Academy, in 1966, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served in various theaters of operation in Vietnam, most notably in Hue during the Tet Offensive; he was awarded numerous medals, most importantly the Bronze Star for bravery in combat. After receiving a Bachelors Degree from Syracuse University, he continued his illustrious career with the U.S. Government while undertaking studies to obtain an MBA from Georgetown University. He joined the Defense Intelligence Agency where he served for 6 years, and later transitioned to the Central Intelligence Agency, where he had a successful career for more than 20 years specializing in national security and international arms control agreements during and after the Cold War period. After retirement from the CIA, he specialized in biodefense matters for the Department of Homeland Security. He was grateful and proud of the opportunity to serve his country for over 45 years. In 2011, Denny and his wife, Pauline, retired to Hilton Head Island, SC from the northern Virginia suburbs. Denny enjoyed his passion for golf and was pleased to make his first hole-in-one on the Island. He especially enjoyed traveling and spending time with his many special friends and family. He was preceded by his loving parents, Bob (2013) and Helen(2014) Jones, and his sister Susie (1968). Along with his wife, Pauline Jones, Denny leaves behind his children Daniel (Antonia), Nathan, and Stephanie Jones from his marriage to Pamela Jones (deceased); grandchildren Hartley, Merrett and Corinne Jones; step daughter Charlotte (Rob) Searle and step-son Dominic (Sarah) Stanley, and step-grandson Isaac. He is also survived by 7 brothers and sisters: Barbara Ann Lynn, Francie Lewis (Dick), Rob Jones Jr. (Diane), Therese Sheehan (Pat), Carol Jones, Kathleen Jones, and Fred Jones (Laura) as well as many special cousins, nephews and nieces, and other family and close friends. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to The American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50036. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

Dennis "Denny" A. Jones Dennis "Denny" A. Jones, age 71, of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019. He was born on May 16, 1948 in Glens Falls, NY. Denny grew up in Glens Falls and after graduating from St. Mary's Academy, in 1966, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served in various theaters of operation in Vietnam, most notably in Hue during the Tet Offensive; he was awarded numerous medals, most importantly the Bronze Star for bravery in combat. After receiving a Bachelors Degree from Syracuse University, he continued his illustrious career with the U.S. Government while undertaking studies to obtain an MBA from Georgetown University. He joined the Defense Intelligence Agency where he served for 6 years, and later transitioned to the Central Intelligence Agency, where he had a successful career for more than 20 years specializing in national security and international arms control agreements during and after the Cold War period. After retirement from the CIA, he specialized in biodefense matters for the Department of Homeland Security. He was grateful and proud of the opportunity to serve his country for over 45 years. In 2011, Denny and his wife, Pauline, retired to Hilton Head Island, SC from the northern Virginia suburbs. Denny enjoyed his passion for golf and was pleased to make his first hole-in-one on the Island. He especially enjoyed traveling and spending time with his many special friends and family. He was preceded by his loving parents, Bob (2013) and Helen(2014) Jones, and his sister Susie (1968). Along with his wife, Pauline Jones, Denny leaves behind his children Daniel (Antonia), Nathan, and Stephanie Jones from his marriage to Pamela Jones (deceased); grandchildren Hartley, Merrett and Corinne Jones; step daughter Charlotte (Rob) Searle and step-son Dominic (Sarah) Stanley, and step-grandson Isaac. He is also survived by 7 brothers and sisters: Barbara Ann Lynn, Francie Lewis (Dick), Rob Jones Jr. (Diane), Therese Sheehan (Pat), Carol Jones, Kathleen Jones, and Fred Jones (Laura) as well as many special cousins, nephews and nieces, and other family and close friends. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to The American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50036. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. Islandfuneralhome.com Published in The Island Packet on July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close