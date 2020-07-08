1/1
1954 - 2020
Dennis Jay Buss Retired CWO3 (USMC) Dennis Jay Buss, 66, of Beaufort, SC died on July 3, 2020 in Charleston, SC with family by his side. His death followed a period of declining health. Originally from Sterling, OH, Dennis was born on February 13, 1954 to Walter and Lillie Buss. He graduated fromNorwayneHigh School in 1972 before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps where he served for 22 years. He retired in 1994 at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort as a Chief Warrant Officer-3. Following his military service, Dennis enjoyed a second career with The Home Depot for 20 years. Second only to his family was Dennis's love of the outdoors. An avid sportsman, Dennis could often be found hunting Whitetail in the South CarolinaLowcountryor fishing the Broad River from his boat. Dennis is survived by his wife of 41 years, Lynda (Paciocco) Buss; his sons John (Lauren) Buss and Eric Buss; grandchildren Josephine and Jack; sisters Fran (David)Gengoand Charlene (John) Stanford; brother Duane Buss; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Lillie; infant sister Bonnie; and brother David. The family will receive visitors at Anderson Funeral Home in Beaufort, SC from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on July 22, 2020. A private memorial service will follow at the National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the National Kidney Foundation.

Published in The Island Packet on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home - Beaufort
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home - Beaufort
611 Robert Smalls Pkwy
Beaufort, SC 29906
843 524 7144
