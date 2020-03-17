Guest Book View Sign Service Information Keith Funeral and Cremation Services - Hilton Head 63 Arrow Rd. Hilton Head , SC 29928 (843)-715-4584 Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis R Anderson Dennis Robert Anderson passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the age of 59. A loving son, brother and uncle, Dennis left behind his parents, Jane and Willard Anderson of Hilton Head, his sisters, Kim, Nicolle and Cordelia, his brother John, and 13 nieces and nephews. He will be sorely missed. Dennis moved to Hilton Head Island in 1998 where he was a resident of Fiddlers Cove. A licensed contractor and heating and air conditioning expert, Dennis also had his own business, Anderson Mechanical Services. Most recently he worked for Hussmann. Dennis was well-known on the island for his jovial spirit and friendly personality. Many island restaurants and businesses relied on him to keep their heating, air conditioning and refrigeration systems running. Dennis was born in Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1960 and moved to Yorktown, Virginia in elementary school. He graduated from York High School in 1978. He studied HVAC/ Refrigeration at Richmond Technical Institute. He loved the New England Patriots. Dennis was an accomplished musician. He played guitar and harmonica with a group known as South Side Louie on Hilton Head and played with legendary bluesman Earl Williams. He loved the blues and musicians like Stevie Ray Vaughn, the Allman Brothers and Willie Nelson. Dennis was a dreamer and a romantic. He married Angie Townsend in 1988. He later was married to Dana King Bates in 1997. He loved martial arts and studied Tae Kwan Do. He was also a comedian at heart who loved to make people laugh and had recently begun performing comedy at open mic nights. He was also an avid reader and film lover. Dennis was a parishioner of Central Church of Hilton Head. The family will host a Celebration of Life to be announced later this summer. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hilton Head Humane Society.

Dennis R Anderson Dennis Robert Anderson passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the age of 59. A loving son, brother and uncle, Dennis left behind his parents, Jane and Willard Anderson of Hilton Head, his sisters, Kim, Nicolle and Cordelia, his brother John, and 13 nieces and nephews. He will be sorely missed. Dennis moved to Hilton Head Island in 1998 where he was a resident of Fiddlers Cove. A licensed contractor and heating and air conditioning expert, Dennis also had his own business, Anderson Mechanical Services. Most recently he worked for Hussmann. Dennis was well-known on the island for his jovial spirit and friendly personality. Many island restaurants and businesses relied on him to keep their heating, air conditioning and refrigeration systems running. Dennis was born in Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1960 and moved to Yorktown, Virginia in elementary school. He graduated from York High School in 1978. He studied HVAC/ Refrigeration at Richmond Technical Institute. He loved the New England Patriots. Dennis was an accomplished musician. He played guitar and harmonica with a group known as South Side Louie on Hilton Head and played with legendary bluesman Earl Williams. He loved the blues and musicians like Stevie Ray Vaughn, the Allman Brothers and Willie Nelson. Dennis was a dreamer and a romantic. He married Angie Townsend in 1988. He later was married to Dana King Bates in 1997. He loved martial arts and studied Tae Kwan Do. He was also a comedian at heart who loved to make people laugh and had recently begun performing comedy at open mic nights. He was also an avid reader and film lover. Dennis was a parishioner of Central Church of Hilton Head. The family will host a Celebration of Life to be announced later this summer. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hilton Head Humane Society. Keithfuneral.com Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close