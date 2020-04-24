Dennis R. Neale Dennis R. Neale, age 73, died early in the morning on April 20th, 2020 as a result of lung cancer combined with other respiratory complications. Dennis was born and raised in Pinellas County, Florida, the youngest of four children borne to Clifford Leslie Neale and Hazel Eileen Lemon. After graduating from Dixie Hollis High School, he proudly served in the United States Marine Corps for four years including a year in Vietnam. After leaving the USMC, Dennis joined SCE&G where he worked until his retirement to help keep the power on for his community. Dennis enjoyed bowling, golf, fishing, and shooting sports throughout his lifetime. A smart man with a sharp wit, he helped many people in our community and was well-regarded as a kind man and a great neighbor. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Barbara, and Valerie. He is survived by his two daughters, Shannon and Anjanette; his brother, Donald; and one granddaughter, Kendall. He will be deeply missed and forever loved. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.

