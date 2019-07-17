Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diana Dahl Norlander. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Diana Dahl Norlander Diana Dahl Norlander passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019 surrounded by generations of her family reciprocating the love she showed them.She is survived by her loving husband John, four children, Lisa, Erik, Krist, and Britt, ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.Born on February 25, 1933, she was the adored child of Edor and Donna Dahl.She graduated from Northwestern University and was an accomplished actress, pianist, and real estate agent, facts that remained hidden to many because of her modesty and nature of always turning the spotlight to the people around her. But the roles she cherished most in life were as wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She and John were a perfect match and accomplished more together as a loving couple than either could dream of on their own. She loved her children fiercely and found immense joy from watching them grow and spread their wings. As "Nana" she made sure her grandchildren could always find freshly made cookies or brownies in the kitchen. As her family mourns this great loss, they are incredibly grateful that she and John made it a priority to nurture a family in which everyone loves and supports one another deeply. Diana will be interred at Six Oaks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Hilton Head Heroes organization. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

