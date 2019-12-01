Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors 7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah , GA 31406 (912)-352-7200 Memorial service 2:00 PM First Presbyterian Church on Hilton Head Island 540 William Hilton Parkway View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Diane Middleton Diane Barnard Chisholm Middleton, HILTON HEAD, SC, passed away peacefully at Hospice House Savannah on November 23, 2019 after an extended illness. Diane was born in Savannah, Georgia on November 23, 1942, the daughter of Frank Anderson Chisholm and Marjorie Kelly Chisholm. She was the granddaughter of Frank Miller Chisholm, Elsie Barnard Chisholm, John Hedges Kelly, and Edna Hanford Kelly. Diane graduated from Savannah Country Day School and attended Converse College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. She was married to Cordia Lamar Middleton, Jr. They moved to Atlanta in 1964 where they raised three sons. Diane was an active member of the Junior League, Peachtree Presbyterian Church, Cherokee Town and Country Club and Atlanta Botanical Gardens. In 1995, they moved to Hilton Head Island where she became a Master Gardener and a naturalist who could design gardens and solve botanical problems. Her love for gardening was enormous, and achievements were numerous. She wrote for many different gardening publications and was widely respected for her knowledge of horticultural matters. She served as President of the Avid Garners, Hilton Head Council of Garden Clubs and officer for many years of HHP Farmers Club. Her contributions to island wide beautification included her work with the Island Beautification Association, horticultural advisory with several communities on the island and Arbor Day celebrations. Her dedication, knowledge, and calm demeanor were admired by all of those who worked with and knew her. In addition to her love of growing flowers, fruits, vegetables, and plants, she enjoyed sharing her depth of knowledge with others. She also had a special passion and ear for music at all levels which entertained her during her lifetime. Diane, was a kind, caring, person who was dearly loved by her family and many friends. Diane is survived by her husband of 56 years, Cordia Lamar Middleton, Jr.; her three sons and their spouses: Cord III and Danon Middleton of Atlanta, Cam and Tosha Middleton of Atlanta and John and Lisa Middleton of Savannah; her brother and her three sisters and their spouses: Andy and Alice Chisholm of Savannah, Marjie and Chuck Batcheller of Atlanta, Lee and Bob Merrick of Stuart, Florida: Dolly and Graham Sadler of Savannah; her six grandchildren: Spencer, Carson, Reese, Elizabeth, Sam, and Lane; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church on Hilton Head Island (540 William Hilton Parkway). A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice Savannah, Inc PO Box 13190 Savannah, GA 31416 or The Avid Gardeners, PO Box 22518 Hilton Head, SC 29925. Published in The Island Packet on Dec. 1, 2019

