Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Marusha. View Sign

DoloresMarusha DoloresMarusha, 79, of FrippIsland, SC, wife of MichaelMarusha, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at her family residence on FrippIsland. Dolores was born on March 15, 1940 in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Robert James Raymond andMary EdithRoche. She would grow up in Naperville, IL, where she learned to excel in horsemanship on her horse, Montana. She later married MichaelMarushaon August 26, 1961 in Naperville, IL. Survivors include: her husband: MichaelMarusha; children: Nancy (Scott) Creel; Susan (James)Bentlage; and Mary Pat Martin; 7 grandchildren; and 1 great-granchild; and siblings: Marilynn (Joseph)Vannucci; Barb (Thomas)Jansz; James Raymond; and Robert Raymond. She was a church school teacher, a pre-school teach at HeadStart, and an avid reader and bridge player. Dolores raised a great family, whom she loved dearly. She was devoted to her husband Mike, of 57 years. Mike was at her side for the last 18 years during her battle with viral encephalitis. She happily supported all of her daughters in their extra-curricular activities which included band and cross-country at ChardonHigh School. Her fun sense of humor and contagious laughter will be greatly missed. Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.A Memorial Service will be held at the Holy Cross Mission (83 Seaside Rd, St Helena, SC) on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2 PM, with a reception for family and friends at Fripp Community Center from 4 to 6PM. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Holy Cross Mission (St. Peters Catholic Church, Attn: Holy Cross Mission, 70 Lady's Island Dr., Beaufort, SC 29907. )

Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close