Donald Dodd
Donald Dodd Donald Dodd (87) - On Thursday, July 23,2020, Don passed away peacefully at Savannah Memorial Hospital. Don was born on April 20, 1933 in Charleston, S.C. He attended Eastern High School in Washington, D.C. After serving in the Navy, Don began a career with C&P Telephone Company and continued a successful career in telecommunications until his retirement. Don is survived by his wife, of 43 years, Harriet; his four children Tom, Kathy, Dan and David and this three step-children Michele, Steve and Larry Don has 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his loving dog Sea-C. Don and Harriet moved to Hilton Head in 1996 where they enjoyed the "island life". They could be found, nightly, out and about town dining at their favorite restaurants.... and there were many. Don was easy going and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He was the "Norm" of cheers, he had his favorite seat at the bar. Don will also be remembered, by their neighbors in Long Cove, for the yearly Thanksgiving morning breakfast buffet he and Harriet would set up for players as they passed by. Don was a kind and loving person who made you feel welcome. He was a true gentleman with a kind loving heart. He was a great storyteller of his life, travels, work relationships and the love for his family. Don loved playing golf with his friends. Later in life he became a self - proclaimed wine "connoisseur", collecting wines and loved to educate you on his collection. He was a music lover, especially jazz. Some of his favorite stories include; his younger years spending time with his cousins; his days as a high school football referee; how he earned his high school basketball nick-name "Deadly Don Dodd"; playing the trombone with the Washington Redskins marching band; his love for flying his plane and his sailing excursions with his life-long friends. A celebration of a life well lived will be held in Hilton Head when social gatherings are safe. Those who so desire may make memorial contributions in memory of Don to either of the following organizations. Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281 https://www.jdrf.org/ Hilton Head Humane Association, 10 Humane Way, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 http://www.hhhumane.org/ Don, you will be forever in our hearts! Your beloved family.

Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 7, 2020.
