Donald Francis Lawson

ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME
611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY
Beaufort, SC
29906-9070
(843)-524-7144
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Donald Francis Lawson Born May 19, 1958 in Columbia, SC. Donald was called home to be with our Lord on January 1, 2020 in Beaufort, SC. Donald was a wonderful and devoted brother and friend. Always held his head high, loved Jesus, and those around him. He loved his family. He was "Momma's" boy, her free spirit. Donald was born for shrimping and riding his Harley. He said these two things gave a feeling of freedom most people will never experience. Preceding him in death are his parents, Frances Virginia and John William (Bill) Lawson and brother William Franklin Lawson. Surviving siblings are: sister, Alice Alger of St. Augustine, FL; two brothers, Danny Lawson of Brunswick, GA and John Lawson, of Newport, NC. Services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 611 Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort, SC 29906. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in The Island Packet on Jan. 29, 2020
