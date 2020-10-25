Donald J. Foster
March 24, 1926 - October 18, 2020
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina - Donald J Foster formerly of Charleston West Virginia passed away October 18, 2020 at the Fraser Health Care Center after a short illness.
Don was born in Omaha Nebraska to Francis and Sylvera (Gibbons) Foster. He received degrees from Creighton University, University of Detroit and Purdue University with a PhD in Chemistry. He was employed for his entire career at Union Carbide, in South Charleston WV. Don was an aviation Cadet in the US Navy, a member of St Francis by the Sea Catholic Church and an avid golfer.
Don is survived by his wife of 49 years Elizabeth Gwinn, 2 daughters, Regina(Terry) Stotts of Kimberling City MO, Catherine(Mark) Sansone of Hilton Head SC, 6 grandsons, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. He is also survived by his sister Patricia Currier of San Rafael, CA.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Rita LaHood, his wife Jane Lowe, his sister Betty OMelia and his brother William Foster, SJ.
A funeral mass will be held at St Francis by the Sea Catholic Church at the convenience of the family. www.Keithfuneral.com
