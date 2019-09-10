Dr. Donald J. Heyboer Dr. Donald J. Heyboer of Moss Creek Plantation passed away on September 3, 2019, surrounded by his family. Dr. Heyboer was born November 14, 1933, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the son of the late Cornelius and Blanche Heyboer. He moved to Hilton Head in 1992 from Dublin, Georgia. He graduated from Hope College in 1955 and received his medical degree in 1959 from the University of Michigan. He completed his residency in Anesthesiology in 1962 at the University of Illinois. Military service was as a captain and physician in the United States Air Force. Dr. Heyboer served as chief of anesthesiology at hospitals in Michigan and Georgia and was chief of the medical staff at Fairview Park Hospital in Georgia. He was founder and president of Middle Georgia Anesthesia Associates. He was a member of the American Medical Association and the American Society of Anesthesiologists. He was a founding member and elder of the Lowcountry Presbyterian Church in Bluffton, South Carolina. Dr. Heyboer was preceded in death by his first wife of 45 years, Joyce A. Heyboer. He later remarried and is survived by his current wife Joanne. He is also survived by two sons, Jay (Dawn) Heyboer of Clinton Township, MI, and Steve (Amanda) Heyboer of Charleston, SC, and a daughter Sheryl (Don) Langenbeck of Atlanta, GA, and by six grandchildren: Peter Heyboer of Clinton Township, MI, Connor, Hunter and Kaitlyn Heyboer of Charleston, SC, and Hampton and Annie Langenbeck of Atlanta, GA. A funeral service will be held at Lowcountry Presbyterian Church in Bluffton at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, September 11. The Island Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Sept. 10, 2019