Donald L. Simcox Donald L. Simcox, 91, of Sun City passed away peacefully, December 6, 2019 at Hilton Head Hospital with his wife Donna by his side. Funeral services will be held at Saul's Funeral Home, Sunday December 22 at 2:00 PM. Don was born May 27, 1928 in Kansas City, Kansas. During his teenage years he was a professional trick rider and performed in numerous rodeos. He graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in Civil Engineering and specialized in structural engineering and construction management. In 1952 Don married Shirley Prosser and they adopted three children; Newt, Kelly and Brad. In 1986, after the passing of his wife and eldest son, Don moved to Hilton Head to lead a construction project. Don loved Hilton Head where he and Donna played golf on weekends and enjoyed many friends and social events. They had been married 29 years in October. Don is survived by his wife Donna, his sons Kelly and Brad, grand-daughters Samantha and Sarah, his brother Carl Simcox and Pauline Selves, step-daughter Nicole DiNaso, son-in-law Steven and children Jean-Marc, Christian, Alicia, Mia, Vince and , step-son Jean-Marc Vlaminck, daughter-in-law Sarah and sons Nicolas and Jake.

