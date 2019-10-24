DONALD L. HAWKE Donald Loren Hawke, 87, of Hilton Head Island passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Hilton Head Hospital after a short illness. Born in Hazelton, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Loren and Marguerite Weiss Hawke. He was a graduate of Lafayette College. Don and his wife Ella moved here in 1981 from Bethesda, Maryland. He had a career in sales and enjoyed golf and spending time with his family. Don is survived by his wife Ella Fells Hawke; his children: David (Shannon) Hawke of Palm Beach, Florida; Beth (Mitch) Rodgers of Jamestown, North Carolina; Ellen Lindh of Sterling, Virginia and his grandchildren Ryan Allen of Bethesda, Maryland, Lauren Rodgers of Jamestown, North Carolina, Sarah (Robert) Glad of Raleigh, North Carolina, Jennifer Lindh of Durham, North Carolina, Josh O'Brien of Palm Beach, Florida and Sophia Hawke of Palm Beach, Florida. He was a Korean War veteran and a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Volunteers in Medicine, 15 Northridge Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 The Island Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 24, 2019