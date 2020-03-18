Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of the Carolinas 2205 E Millbrook Rd Raleigh , NC 27604 (919)-571-3300 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Russell Schoene died peacefully at home with his wife and daughter at his bedside on March 11, 2020. He succumbed to bladder cancer after a long illness. He was 88 years old and is survived by Barbara, his wife; David, his son; Ann, his daughter; Lauren, Matthew, Andrew, and Hayley, his four grandchildren; three cousins, four nieces, and two nephews. His only brother, Robert, predeceased him in 2008. He was born on May 27, 1931, at Salem, IL and baptized on November 8, 1931, as Methodist by his parents Wilma and Russell Schoene. His father died when he was 5 years old. His mother, one of twelve, moved back to Trenton, Illinois, where most of her siblings lived, and resumed school teaching. His righteous aunts and uncles were great support for the family, and also great role models, personifying the cardinal virtues of temperance, prudence, justice, and fortitude; and the Christian virtues of faith, hope, and love. His saintly mother died at the age of 94 on December 13, 1994. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 1954, married Barbara Hanna on June 12, 1954, and satisfied his ROTC requirements as an Anti-Aircraft Artillery Officer defending Travis Air Base and San Francisco, CA, from enemy air attack 1955-6. After honorable discharge, they returned to Indianapolis to work at Link Belt Company, build their first home nail by nail, and earn a Master of Science degree from Butler University, Indianapolis, IN on August 1, 1958. David Russell Schoene was born February 27, 1959 and baptized on October 25, 1959. Ann Louise Schoene was born May 8, 1961 and baptized on August 20, 1961. In 1959, he joined Chrysler Corporation as a budget analyst at the Indianapolis Foundry. He stayed with Chrysler through thick and thin for the next 32 years. Following an assignment to England 1967-71, he took a four-month leave of absence to sail his family, with the help of a 29 year-old Englishman, across the Atlantic Ocean to Barbados, in the lesser Antilles of the Caribbean, in their Camper Nicholson 38' ketch. His final assignment Chrysler assignment was Executive Vice-President of Finance of Diamond Star Motors, a joint venture between Chrysler and Mitsubishi in 1986 to build a 240,000 car per year assembly plant in a corn field near Bloomington, IL. After a small profit in 1991 he retired. After retirement, Barb and he boarded their Sceptre 41 sloop (they had sold their Camper Nicholson 38 in St Lucia in 1974) in the Chesapeake, sailed to Maine for the summer, returned to their townhouse at Hilton Head Island for the winter, then continued down to Ft. Lauderdale, over to the Keys, across the straits to Mexico, Belize, and into the Rio Dulce river in Guatemala for three years. With his son David's help between Christmas and New Year 1995, they sailed back to the Keys, then to Ft. Lauderdale, where they sold their Sceptre 41 and bought a summer home on Watauga Lake in the Blue Ridge Mountains. For the next thirteen years they spent their summers on Watauga Lake and winters on Hilton Head Island. Don has been a Spiritual Director since 2004, a Stephen Minister since 2005, and leader of the Spiritual Growth Sunday School Class at University United Methodist Church since 2009. In 2007, they built an Energy-Sar home in Fearrington Village, NC, to be near their daughter, Ann. They moved to NC in August. In 2012, he became the Treasurer/Registrar for the Friends of Christ School for Christian Spirituality. Since the fall of 2012, over 200 participants have completed over 500 of the five eight week courses. Don lived a life full of family adventure, spiritual growth, and ministry to those around him. A private internment service will be attended by family on Saturday, March 21 and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date (most likely in July). The family requests all donations be made to: UUMC SPIRITUAL GROWTH FUND, Chapel Hill, NC. This fund has been established to promote the contemplative lives of UUMC members, especially the spiritual practice of Lectio Divina. The most important thing we have to do in this life is to prepare our souls for eternal life or INTER FAITH COUNCIL FOR SOCIAL SERVICE, Chapel Hill, NC. Condolences may be shared at

