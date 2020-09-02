Donald S Harrison Donald S. Harrison, 93, previously of Bluffton, SC, and recently of Hilton Head Island, SC, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Monday, August, 31, 2020. He is preceded in death by his first wife of 52 years, Lillian (Krause) Harrison, his son Donald S. Harrison, Jr, his brothers, John Edward and John Henry Harrison, and sisters, Meredith (Harrison) Brenfleck, Thelma (Harrison) Murdock and Grace (Harrison) Wood. He is survived by his second wife of 13 years, Barbara "Bobbi" (Ashdown) Harrison, his daughter, Christine (Harrison) Junk, son-in law Daniel Junk, step-son Kevin Ashdown, step-daughter, Carolee (Ashdown) Tartaglia, grandsons Nathaniel and Garrett Junk, and several nieces and nephews. Born in Trenton, New Jersey on December 25th, 1926, to John Henry and Mamie (Trimble) Harrison, Donald graduated from Trenton Central High School and attended Rider College. A veteran of the Second World War, division of the Army, he was employed by Circle F Industries for 42 years, retiring as a sales manager with its electrical supply company. Upon his retirement, Donald enjoyed playing the game of bridge and traveling. A man of service, he volunteered with Church Group Services of Rocky Hill, New Jersey, for seven years and after relocating to the Low Country in 2005, Donald became a dedicated volunteer and eventually an Auxiliary Member of the Hilton Head Regional Medical Center, serving on its Board for over 10 years. He will be remembered for his unending smile, kind and patient nature, and his love of a good dessert. A devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, friend and neighbor, he was a gift to all who knew him and will be greatly missed by those who loved him. www.Keithfuneral.com
