Service Information
Sauls Funeral Home
90 Simmonsville Road
Bluffton , SC 29910
(843)-815-5535
Funeral service
11:00 AM
The Church of the Cross
110 Calhoun Street
Bluffton , SC

Donald Sbrocco Donald Sbrocco, 76, of Bluffton died Friday, May 17, 2019 at home. Mr. Sbrocco was born on February 22, 1943 in Cleveland, OH, the son of the late Clemet and Mary Sbrocco. He was a graduate of Ohio State University where he earned a degree in Business Administration. Following his formal education he served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged as Captain. After his military tenure he began his career with General Motors, retiring after many years of service as Director of Human Resources. Donald loved Ohio State football and was a Buckeye through and through. Mr. Sbrocco is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Ann Sbrocco; sons, Mark Sbrocco (Tandra), Greg Sbrocco (Rachael), and Brian Sbrocco (Margo); daughter, Renee Cornelle (Mike); step son, Ted Smalley; and 9 grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at The Church of the Cross, 110 Calhoun Street, Bluffton, SC 29910. Burial will follow the service at Beaufort National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the . Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family.

