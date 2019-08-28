Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Mae Rech Keeler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Donna Mae Rech Keeler was born on April 12, 1923 to Jesse Hugh Proctor Rech and Leora Mae Garrison Rech in Marion, Ohio. She had one brother, Mitchell E. Rech. Donna passed away on August 26, 2019 in Maryville, TN. Donna was the first in her family to attend college, graduating from Bowling Green State University where she was a member of Alpha Phi sorority. She became a Home Economics teacher, working at Maumee HIgh School and at Brush High School in Ohio. She married Donald Swift Keeler on December 18, 1948. Don's career at AT&T gave them the opportunity to live in multiple states in several parts of the United States. Donna's sense of adventure and her insatiable curiosity made each move an adventure. She and Don raised two children, Susan Renee Keeler (Dennis) Hunter and James Patrick (Linda Smolak) Keeler. They have five grandchildren: Jesse Matthew (Lindsay Whetten) Keeler, Meghan Claire Keeler, Marlyce Tryon Lagalo, Nathaniel Dean (Carolynn Josie) Hunter, and Dennison Chad Hunter. They have two great-grandchildren: Jocelin Keira Hunter and Olivia Mae Keeler. Don and Donna retired to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina where they enjoyed 30 years of retirement. They made many friends and enjoyed visits by friends and family. They were happily married for 64 years when Don passed away in 2012. Donna and her family wish to thank the Shannondale Retirement Community in Maryville, TN where Donna and Don resided for the last years of their lives. Special thanks to the Skilled Nursing Unit for the superb care and love they gave Donna. Internment will be at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville, TN. Donations may be made to a in Donna's memory. Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 28, 2019

