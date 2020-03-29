Donna Shookman On March 23, 2020, Donna Shookman passed away unexpectedly at Hilton Head Hospital. She was born on July 19, 1936, in Decatur, IN, and grew up on the family farm with her two brothers, Richard and Harold Schieferstein. She attended Indiana University, where she earned her Master's Degree in education.Donna taught for many years in Huntington, IN, before moving to Hilton Head Island, SC, where she briefly taught at the May River Academy before becoming a successful real estate agent with Sea Pines Realty. Donna and her husband, Skip, lived in Port Royal Plantation for 37 years until Donna recently moved to the Water Walk Apartments. Donna was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Pamela Shookman Wood, and by her loving husband, Ellis "Skip" Shookman. She is survived by her daughter Dr. Cheryl Shookman of Hilton Head, SC; her son Dr. Ellis R Shookman of Hanover NH; her granddaughters Caitlin Shookman Scott (Conner) of Ft. Polk LA, and Rowan Shookman Neil (Wally)of Bluffton, SC. Donna was a loving wife, a devoted mother, and the most awesome grandmother ever. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, cruising, and entertaining with her friends. She attended First Presbyterian Church where she will be inurned in the Columbarium. A private memorial service for family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please let someone know how much you love them. Islandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 29, 2020