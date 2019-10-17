Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Jean Taylor. View Sign Service Information Copeland Funeral Service 1 Copeland Dr Beaufort , SC 29902 (843)-525-1111 Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Jean Russom Gray Taylor, 89, of Beaufort, died at 2:30 PM, Monday, October 14, 2019 at Morningside. She was born October 31, 1929 in Selmer, TN, the daughter of a railroad gandy dancer turned small town farmer and persevering, strong natured mother. Dot married JB Taylor on September 24, 1956 and widowed on November 17, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Gray, father, Ives Russom, mother, Lessie Howell, second mother, Aline Williams, brother, Billy Preslar, son, Douglas Taylor, and grandson, Travis Odom. Dot died peacefully with her children beside her. She leaves her son, Tracy Jeffrey Taylor, with wife, Brenda Lee Taylor, two daughters, Linda Ann Barnard, with husband Charles Barnard, and Delores Jean Taylor, and her two sisters Violet Russom Joyner and Lela Joyner. She has 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 8 great great grandchildren. Dot enjoyed crochet, country music and cooking. Most of all, she enjoyed the happiness and laughter of her family and friends. Long known for her gentle and kind spirit, ability to empathize with immense compassion, strong faith in God and inspirational conversations, Dot will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to Agape Hospice Beaufort, 188 Paris Ave, Port Royal SC 29935. Copeland Funeral Home is handling arrangements and funeral service will be at Grays Hill Baptist Church, 2749 Trask Pkwy on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:30 am and burial at Beaufort National Cemetary, 1601 Boundary St at 12 pm.

