Doris Kulkusky Doris Kulkusky, age 95, of Hilton Head Island, SC and formerly of Maywood, NJ died Monday, March 11, 2019 at Hilton Head Hospital. Mrs. Kulkusky was born on November 30, 1923 in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Rudolph and Mary Hudock. She grew up in Weston, PA and was a graduate of Black Creek Township High School where she was a star basketball player and was the Valedictorian of her class. Doris earned her nursing degree in Hazleton, PA. She became a nursing supervisor at Jersey City Medical Center and then took time off to raise a family. Doris ultimately served in private practice in Westwood, NJ until retirement. Mrs. Kulkusky is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Frank Kulkusky; daughter, Diane Barlow; Son-In-Law, Andrew Barlow; son, Robert Kulkusky; and granddaughter, Sabrina Barlow. Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family with a private funeral service. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to your local animal shelter.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Kulkusky.
Sauls Funeral Home
90 Simmonsville Road
Bluffton, SC 29910
(843)815-5535
Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 15, 2019