Parrish, Doris S. Doris Manie Smith Parrish, 75, of Bluffton, SC, died at her home in Virginia, July 11, 2020 after an extraordinary battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin N. and Marjorie O. Smith of Scottsville, VA. Doris is survived by her husband and best friend, Stephen Parrish; her two daughters, Jennifer Sparks and Julianne DeVarennes and four grandchildren. Doris was the third of the seven children who grew up in Scottsville, VA. She is survived by her two brothers, four sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. In 1966, Doris graduated from Mary Washington College and was employed as a statistician and database analyst for Aeronautical Radios Inc. (ARINC) in Annapolis, MD until 1991. She started a successful consulting business after moving to Albuquerque, NM in 1992. Doris was an active, loving person who lived life to the fullest. Doris and Steve traveled extensively through the United States and Internationally. She enjoyed hiking around the Grand Canyon, skiing in Jackson Hole, loved Las Vegas, and cruising around the Caribbean and South Pacific. After retirement, Doris and Steve moved to Sun City Hilton Head, where they regularly enjoyed neighborly gatherings in the evening on their front porch. Doris played in the Sun City bowling league, and participated in many other activities. She was a decorated horseshoe and cornhole champion. Due to continuing health concerns, a private Celebration and Remembrance Service will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store