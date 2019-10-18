Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Howell Fuller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy H. Fuller Dorothy Howell Fuller Spartanburg, SC-, 88, wife of 60 years to the late Thomas Ray Fuller, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Born September 15, 1931 in Laverne, OK, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Elmer and Ollie Thomson Howell. Dorothy and Tom were married in Oklahoma in 1954 while he was employed with Phillips Petroleum. His career lead them across the southeast until Tom was presented with an opportunity in Spartanburg, SC. In the late 60's, Tom bought a business that made Spartanburg their home. As their children grew, their participation in athletics sparked Dorothy's love of sports. She was an avid sports fan, especially when her children and grandchildren were playing. Dorothy was a selfless lady, always putting her family before herself. As long as they were happy, all else was well in her world. In addition to her love and commitment to her family, she was a longtime member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, attending for more than 40 years. Dorothy is survived by her son, Michael Glenn Fuller and his wife, Anne, of Greer, SC; their children, Robert Fuller and his wife, Melissa, of New Orleans, LA, and their children, Channing and Charlotte Fuller; Catherine Moody and her husband, Craig, of Greenville, SC, and children, Hayes, Cate, McCade, and Micah; and her son, Stephen Ray Fuller and his wife, Anna, of Bluffton, SC, and their children, Stephen Fuller of Charleston, SC, and Alexandra Fuller of Charlotte, NC. A funeral service will be held at St. Paul United Methodist Church on Monday, October 21st, 3:00PM; 1320 Fernwood Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Interment will follow in the Heritage Chapel in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family wishes to thank the staff of White Oak at North Grove for the excellent care provided to Dorothy. In remembrance of Dorothy, memorials may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1320 Fernwood Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Condolences may be expressed to the family at

