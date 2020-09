Dorothy L Miller Dorothy L Miller, 98, of Wilmington, DE and formerly of Bluffton, SC passed peacefully on September 23. During her time in Bluffton, she was an active member of Sun City. Dorothy is survived by her children Carol Treanor, Barbara Sklow, Thomas Miller, Eileen Marvel and husband Doug, Charles Miller and wife Annette, Albert Miller and wife Lisa, and their children and grandchildren. Condolences may be shared at www.McCreryandHarra.com