Dorothy Lois Graves Dorothy Lois Graves, 64 of Beaufort, SC, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. A Memorial Service for Ms. Graves will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at The Baptist Church of Beaufort beginning at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to The Baptist Church of Beaufort, P.O. Box 879 Beaufort, SC 29901. Dorothy was born on February 1, 1955 in Beaufort, SC, the daughter of Bertha (Goethe) Graves and the late Harold L. Graves, Sr. Dorothy is survived by, one brother: Harold Lefton Graves, Jr. of Beaufort, SC, and one sister: Gloria G. Williams of Beaufort, SC. Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.
Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 12, 2019