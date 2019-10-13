Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy M. Beil. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy M. Beil Dorothy M. Beil, 97, of Middletown, NJ and Hilton Head, SC passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She lived with a joy for life, and never lost her positive outlook and love for family and friends. Dorothy grew up in Newark NJ and moved to the Monmouth County area in 1956, where she raised two sons, and had a successful career in the advertising industry as a copywriter and editor. She worked for Steinbach's in Asbury Park and Flori Roberts Cosmetics in Neptune. While at Flori Robert's in the 1970's, the company developed a new liquid soap product line, which Dorothy aptly named "Soft Soap". The company copyright protected the product name, which was later sold to Colgate Palmolive. Although, she never profited directly, she remained proud that it became a hugely popular household product, which continues to bear the name she created to this day. In her spare time Dorothy had a passion for competitive bridge, in which she accumulated enough points to earn a ranking of Bronze Life Master. She was a voracious reader, loved to travel and had embraced the computer. Most of all she was filled with abundant love for her husband, sons, grandchildren and family. In 1991, she moved with her husband Peter to a new home in Hilton Head, SC which they loved and where they met many new friends throughout their retirement years. Dorothy returned to NJ just last year to be close to her family. Dorothy is predeceased by her husband Peter F. Beil and granddaughters Elizabeth and Jessica. She is survived by her loving sons and their spouses; Peter & Felice Beil, and David and Sue Beil. Also surviving are her dear grandchildren, Timothy and his wife Marla Beil, and Mark Beil. A funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church 10:30am on Tuesday, October 15th with a repast/lunch/gathering following from noon-3:00pm at McCloone's Rum Runner in Sea Bright. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in Dorothy's memory to Embracing Hospice care of Wall, NJ. Please visit Dorothy's memorial website at

