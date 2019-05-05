Dorothy Schweihs

Guest Book
  • "Dorothy was a fun loving cousin. Had a glowing smile...."
    - Patricia Nelson
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - From the Staff of Steuerle Funeral Home, Ltd.
Service Information
Steuerle Funeral Home
350 South Ardmore Avenue
Villa Park, IL
60181
(630)-832-4161
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dorothy Ann Schweihs Dorothy Ann Schweihs, 89, of Hilton Head Island, formerly of Villa Park, IL died April 13, 2019. Dorothy is survived by her children, Richard, Jr., Mary (Tony) Knapp, Janet (Bob) Nichols and David (Gina); grandchildren, Laura (Knapp) (David) Bumby, Brian (Sandra) Knapp, Kevin, Carl, Ellen, Julia, Anna and Sarah; 6 great grandchildren and 2 brothers. Services will be held in Villa Park, IL. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Dorothy's name to The Foundation Fighting Blindness, 7168 Columbia Gateway Drive, Ste. 100, Columbia, MD, 21046. http://www.fightblindness.org/goto/dorothyschweihs. Islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on May 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Villa Park, IL   (630) 832-4161
funeral home direction icon