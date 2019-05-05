Dorothy Ann Schweihs Dorothy Ann Schweihs, 89, of Hilton Head Island, formerly of Villa Park, IL died April 13, 2019. Dorothy is survived by her children, Richard, Jr., Mary (Tony) Knapp, Janet (Bob) Nichols and David (Gina); grandchildren, Laura (Knapp) (David) Bumby, Brian (Sandra) Knapp, Kevin, Carl, Ellen, Julia, Anna and Sarah; 6 great grandchildren and 2 brothers. Services will be held in Villa Park, IL. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Dorothy's name to The Foundation Fighting Blindness, 7168 Columbia Gateway Drive, Ste. 100, Columbia, MD, 21046. http://www.fightblindness.org/goto/dorothyschweihs. Islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on May 5, 2019