Douglas C. Turnbull III Douglas C. Turnbull III passed away on February 18, 2020, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital in Beaufort, South Carolina. He was born on August 30, 1939, in Baltimore, Maryland. He is survived by his loving wife of thirteen years, Cynthia L. Turnbull, six children, twelve grandchildren, a brother, and a sister. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Billie, and his brothers Ned and Bruce. After retiring as Chief Administrative Officer of Equitable Life Insurance, Doug moved to Beaufort, SC, where he enjoyed a second career in commercial and residential real estate. Doug attended the Parish Church of St. Helena in Beaufort; he served area nursing homes, his church, his family, and wherever he saw a need. A funeral service for Doug will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at The Parish Church of St. Helena. Interment will take place at a later date in Baltimore, MD. A reception will be held following the service. Donations may be made in Doug's memory to Holy Trinity Classical School, 302 Burroughs Ave, Beaufort, SC, 29902. Please share your thoughts and stories about Doug by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 21, 2020