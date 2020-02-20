Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Paul Fiske. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas Paul Fiske Douglas Paul Fiske, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away on February 6, 2020 at the age of 69 after a courageous battle against brain cancer. Doug was born on October 12, 1950 in Greenfield, MA, the second of six children to Charles and Beverly Fiske, (both deceased). Doug is survived by his wife, Sherry, their two children Heather Lemon (Mike) and grandson Jack; and Cory Fiske (Andrea), grandson Dominik, and granddaughters Victoria and Penelope. Doug is also survived by five siblings, Dwight, Mark (Debra), Curtis, Cindy Dikeman and Eric; sisters-in-law Carla Bernier (Sean), Sandy Crowther (Frank) and Michele Graveline as well as many nieces and nephews. Doug married Sherry Graveline on May 13, 1972. He retired in 2015 from Wells Fargo Advisors in Brattleboro, VT. They resided in Bluffton, South Carolina at the time of his death. A celebration of Doug's life will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St Jude Children's Hospital or The .

