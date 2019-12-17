Douglas R Thompson 71 of Beaufort, SC formerly of OH passed away on December 14, 2019 at his residence. In 2002 he married Linda Allen in Fostoria OH and she survives in Beaufort. He is survived by a daughter Alison (Will) Ness and grandson Jordan of Murfreesboro, TN , and a sister Rebecca Tussey of McKinney, TX. Also surviving are two step-sons, Jason (Judith) Weimerskirch their daughter Olivia of Colorado and Nicholas Weimerskirch of Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents. Doug graduated from Bowling Green State University, and Baldwin-Wallace College in Ohio. He taught at Olmstead Falls, OH and Westlake, OH where he retired in 2006. He was an avid sports fan especially the Cleveland, OH teams and The Ohio State University. He loved reading and gardening and was active in Waters Edge United Methodist Church. There will be a celebration of life Thursday Dec. 19 at Waters Edge Church at 415 Sam’s Point Rd, Beaufort, SC 29907. Memorials may be made to the church.
Published in The Island Packet on Dec. 17, 2019