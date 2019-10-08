Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Ray Schmidt. View Sign Service Information Island Funeral Home & Crematory 4 Cardinal Road Hilton Head Island , SC 29926 (843)-681-4400 Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas Ray Schmidt Douglas Ray Schmidt, age 65, of Hilton Head Island, SC died on September 15, 2019 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Born on February 24, 1954 in Goessel, KS, he was the youngest son of the late Gerald A. Schmidt and the late Irva L. Schmidt. Douglas was a well-known pharmacist who practiced in the Hilton Head area since the early eighties at several locations including Omnicare of Charleston, Kroger, Bluffton Pharmacy, Walgreens and CVS/Revco Pharmacy. His favorite pastime was riding his motorcycle and he was a member of the Latin American Motorcycle Association of the United States. He also participated in missionary work though the Creighton University Institute for Latin American Concern program which has provided medical care to those in rural areas of the Dominican Republic since 1973. Doug is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mercedes C. Schmidt, his daughter Athina L. Schmidt of Brooklyn, NY and his brother Donavon A. Schmidt of Hilton Head Island, SC. A celebration of life service for Douglas will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 13th, 2019 at Jarvis Creek Park. Burial will follow at a future date in the Bethel College Mennonite Church in North Newton, KS. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

Douglas Ray Schmidt Douglas Ray Schmidt, age 65, of Hilton Head Island, SC died on September 15, 2019 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Born on February 24, 1954 in Goessel, KS, he was the youngest son of the late Gerald A. Schmidt and the late Irva L. Schmidt. Douglas was a well-known pharmacist who practiced in the Hilton Head area since the early eighties at several locations including Omnicare of Charleston, Kroger, Bluffton Pharmacy, Walgreens and CVS/Revco Pharmacy. His favorite pastime was riding his motorcycle and he was a member of the Latin American Motorcycle Association of the United States. He also participated in missionary work though the Creighton University Institute for Latin American Concern program which has provided medical care to those in rural areas of the Dominican Republic since 1973. Doug is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mercedes C. Schmidt, his daughter Athina L. Schmidt of Brooklyn, NY and his brother Donavon A. Schmidt of Hilton Head Island, SC. A celebration of life service for Douglas will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 13th, 2019 at Jarvis Creek Park. Burial will follow at a future date in the Bethel College Mennonite Church in North Newton, KS. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. Islandfuneralhome.com Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close